Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0000

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $625.67 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00429592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,865.55 or 0.29301502 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00414584 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.