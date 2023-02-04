Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 100,613.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Bank of America stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

