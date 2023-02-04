Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.00.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.