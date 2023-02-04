Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.48.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.49.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
