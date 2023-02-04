Ball (NYSE:BALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Ball Stock Down 3.2 %

Ball stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Institutional Trading of Ball

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $621,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

