Balancer Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Balancer has a market capitalization of $331.87 million and $8.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00030269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,129,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,955,569 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars.
