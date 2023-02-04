Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Tops $59.75 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Badger DAO has a market cap of $59.75 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00013502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,942,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

