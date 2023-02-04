Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $14,780.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,620. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

