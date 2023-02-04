Axie Infinity Price Tops $11.48 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $11.48 or 0.00048805 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $99.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00225520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002758 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00173518 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,869,735 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.23421439 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $110,721,909.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

