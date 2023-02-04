Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $11.60 or 0.00049506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $91.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00225640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00171754 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,869,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.23421439 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $110,721,909.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

