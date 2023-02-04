Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE AVY opened at $181.20 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.61.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 184.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $343,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

