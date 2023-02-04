Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avantor Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 16,722,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,056,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 111,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 311,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth about $4,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

