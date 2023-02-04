Avalanche Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $21.21 or 0.00090712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $428.60 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024783 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004409 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,445,597 coins and its circulating supply is 315,039,607 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.