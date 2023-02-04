Avalanche 1-Day Volume Hits $389.04 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $21.48 or 0.00091373 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.77 billion and approximately $389.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025342 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,446,053 coins and its circulating supply is 315,040,063 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

