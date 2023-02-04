Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.