Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

