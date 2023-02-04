Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $68.71 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Augur has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $6.25 or 0.00026751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $68.71 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
