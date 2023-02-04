Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $282.77 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $282.77 million and $5.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

