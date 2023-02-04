Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AI opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 102.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.19.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.55 price target (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

