Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $352.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,071,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

