Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 43,253 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

