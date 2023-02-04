Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.