ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. ATI has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

