ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

ATI Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE ATI traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth $213,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $263,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

