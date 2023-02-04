ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 351500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
ATAC Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.
ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATAC Resources Company Profile
ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.
