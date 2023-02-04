Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.56 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $88.26 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astar has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

