ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.267 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

ASML has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $24.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $679.62 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.71 and its 200-day moving average is $538.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. MQS Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 7.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ASML by 113.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

