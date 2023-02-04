ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.267 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.
ASML has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $24.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $679.62 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.71 and its 200-day moving average is $538.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
