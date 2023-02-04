Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,792,710 shares trading hands.

Asiamet Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

About Asiamet Resources

(Get Rating)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.