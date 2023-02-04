Arrow Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.