Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.