Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,048 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.96. 2,084,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

