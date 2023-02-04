Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $96.82 million and $6.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00090698 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00063786 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010591 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024812 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
