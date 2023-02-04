Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.71 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090401 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00063285 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010863 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025117 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000249 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.