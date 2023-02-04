Ardor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.86 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $99.86 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00091373 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00063564 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010674 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025342 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000250 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
