Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $259,600.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,969,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
