AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AME stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $146.38. 1,301,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,161. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.