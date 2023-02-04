AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,904,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AMETEK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,305,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

