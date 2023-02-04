AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.
AMETEK Stock Performance
Shares of AME stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Transactions at AMETEK
In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.