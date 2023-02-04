AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.
AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.38. 1,301,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,161. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.40. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
See Also
