AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.84-$6.00 EPS.
AME opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.
In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
