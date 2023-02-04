AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $156.73 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $134.63 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

