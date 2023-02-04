Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

