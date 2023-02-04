Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.