Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

