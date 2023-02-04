Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.79

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 596736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,800. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 908,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

