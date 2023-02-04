AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.84. 527,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

