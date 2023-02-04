Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $118.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

