Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Up 1.9%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). 845,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 911,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of £11.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.