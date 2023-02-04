Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $132.09 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $132.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00090582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00063559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004378 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,869,534 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,671,375 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

