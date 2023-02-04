Aleph Zero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273.07 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $273.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 195,924,106 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

