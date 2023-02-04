Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$70.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.73. The stock has a market cap of C$32.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$48.88 and a 1-year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.553 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total transaction of C$155,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,204,394.77. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50. Insiders sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

