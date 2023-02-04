Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

