Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $406,050.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.51. 53,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

